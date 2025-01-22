Infielder Taylor Walls and Rays avoid arbitration, agree to 1-year deal guaranteeing $1.4 million

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Infielder Taylor Walls and the Tampa Bay Rays have avoided arbitration, agreeing to a $1.4 million, one-year contract. Wells gets a $1.35 million salary this year, and the Rays have a $2.45 million option for 2026 with a $50,000 buyout. The option price would increase to $2.5 million if he has 450 plate appearances in 2025. When the sides exchanged proposed arbitration salaries on Jan. 9, Walls asked for a raise from $757,300 to $1,575,000 and the Rays offered $1.3 million. The 28-year-old Walls hit .183 with one homer, 14 RBIs and 16 stolen bases in 20 tries last season.

