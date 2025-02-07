Infielder Luis Rengifo beats Angels in salary arbitration for second time in three years

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Infielder Luis Rengifo has beaten the Los Angeles Angels in salary arbitration for the second time in three years and will earn $5.95 million instead of the team’s offer of $5.8 million. Rengifo set career highs last season with a .300 batting average and 24 stolen bases. He hit six homers and had 30 RBIs in 78 games. He played his last game of the season on Aug. 2 and had right wrist surgery four days later. Rengifo defeated the Angels in arbitration two years ago when he was awarded $2.3 million instead of the team’s $2 million proposal, then agreed to a $4.4 million salary last season.

