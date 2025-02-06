Infielder Luis Rengifo and Angels argue their salary arbitration case $150,000 apart

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Luis Rengifo and the Los Angeles Angels argued their salary arbitration case, with the infielder asking for $5.95 million and the team arguing for $5.8 million. A decision is expected Friday. Rengifo set career highs last season with a .300 batting average and 24 stolen bases. He hit six homers and had 30 RBIs in 78 games. Teams have won three of the four decisions, defeating New York Yankees reliever Mark Leiter Jr., Pittsburgh pitcher Dennis Santana and Pirates pitcher Jovan Oviedo. Angels outfielder Mickey Moniak won his case. A decision is pending for St. Louis outfielder Lars Nootbaar.

