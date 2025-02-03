Infielder Ha-Seong Kim, Tampa Bay Rays finalize $29 million, 2-year contract

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Infielder Ha-Seong Kim and the Tampa Bay Rays have finalized a $29 million, two-year contract. Kim, who played his first four seasons in the majors with the San Diego Padres and won a Gold Glove in 2023, will be paid $13 million this year. He also could earn $2 million in performance bonuses. Kim has a $16 million player option for 2026. The 29-year-old South Korean tore the labrum in his right shoulder on Aug. 18 and needed season-ending surgery. Kim had a .242 average with 47 homers, 200 RBIs and 78 stolen bases in 540 major league games over four seasons with the Padres.

