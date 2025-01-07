Infielder Bobby Dalbec agrees to minor league contract with Chicago White Sox

CHICAGO (AP) — Infielder Bobby Dalbec has agreed to a minor league contract with the Chicago White Sox and will report to major league spring training. A 29-year-old who spent the last five seasons with the Boston Red Sox, Dalbec was assigned outright to Triple-A Worcester on Sept. 10, then on Nov. 4 elected to become a free agent. He made his big league debut with Boston on Aug. 19, 2020, and hit .240 with 25 homers and 78 RBIs and 156 strikeouts in 2021. He slumped over the next three seasons and was demoted to the minors.

