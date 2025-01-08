Indonesia hires former Barcelona star Patrick Kluivert as head coach

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia has hired former Barcelona striker Patrick Kluivert as head coach. The announcement Wednesday came two days after Indonesia’s soccer federation dismissed Shin Tae-yong despite him taking the Southeast Asian nation to within sight of a first World Cup appearance since 1938 when it competed as the Dutch East Indies. Kluivert had a stellar playing career, winning the Champions League with Ajax, and has prior international coaching experience in charge of Curacao. He was also assistant coach to Louis van Gaal with the Netherlands and Clarence Seedorf with Cameroon. The former Netherlands star is set to arrive in Jakarta on Saturday ahead of Sunday’s official unveiling.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.