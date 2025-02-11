India’s Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of Champions Trophy with back injury

By The Associated Press
FILE - India's Jasprit Bumrah celebrates with teammates after the wicket of Australia's Mitchell Marsh during play on the day four of the fourth cricket test between Australia and India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne, Australia, Dec. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Asanka Ratnayake]

MUMBAI, India (AP) — India pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the upcoming Champions Trophy because of a lower-back injury. The team announced on Tuesday that the 31-year-old Bumrah has been replaced by Harshit Rana. Pakistan will host the eight-nation Champions Trophy starting Feb. 19, though India will play its games in Dubai. India’s final one-day international match before their Champions Trophy campaign will take place against England on Wednesday.

