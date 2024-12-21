Indiana’s high-flying offense grounded by aggressive Notre Dame defense

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Notre Dame quickly grounded Indiana after the high-flying Hoosiers came into the College Football Playoffs with the top scoring offense. Notre Dame slugged Indiana with an aggressive tone early, keeping the Hoosiers out of the end zone until the final 1:27 in a 27-17 victory Friday night. The Fighting Irish (12-1) advanced to face Georgia in the quarterfinals in the Sugar Bowl. Indiana (11-2) entered the game averaging 43.3 points — second in the nation in scoring offense. The Hoosiers gained 278 yards of total offense, but 126 of those yards came on the final two drives after Notre Dame built a 27-3 lead. Indiana entered the game averaging 438.8 yards, but gained 63 yards rushing — far below its average of 173.6.

