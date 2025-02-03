Indiana, North Carolina enter week trying to improve NCAA Tournament standing

Indiana and North Carolina are tradition-rich programs who enter the week looking shaky for NCAA Tournament bids.

Mike Woodson’s Hoosiers (No. 65 NET) have lost five of six entering Tuesday’s trip to No. 21 Wisconsin and a visit from No. 24 Michigan on Saturday. They sit at 2-8 in quadrant 1 games that top a postseason resume.

Hubert Davis’ Tar Heels (No. 45 NET) have lost four of five and are 1-9 in quad 1 games. Their remaining schedule offers few chances to help themselves beyond Saturday’s visit from Pittsburgh and next Monday’s trip to Clemson.

Bubble watch

No. 22 Mississippi State at Georgia, Saturday. Georgia (No. 34 NET) has lost five of six since earning its first AP Top 25 ranking in 14 years.

Wake Forest at Stanford, Wednesday. The Demon Deacons (No. 69 NET) and Cardinal (72nd) are on the bubble, though this could end up as a quad 1 win for the Deacs.

VCU at Dayton, Friday. This would be only the second quad 1 game for the Rams (No. 43 NET); they lost the other at New Mexico in December.

Key ratings

Arizona State: The Sun Devils (No. 58 NET) appeared in just 24 of 91 bracket projections Monday on BracketMatrix.com. But marquee games remain with No. 5 Houston, No. 13 Texas Tech and No. 20 Arizona.

SMU: The Mustangs are 41st in the NET in their first Atlantic Coast Conference season, but they’re 0-3 in quad 1 with two such games left (Clemson and Stanford).

