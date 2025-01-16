Indiana Fever set to open up new practice facility before 2027 WNBA season

The Indiana Fever have had a revival with the additions of Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston over the last two seasons.

Now the franchise, which made the playoffs last season for the first time since 2016, is building a new practice facility that’s set to open before the 2027 WNBA season, the Fever announced Thursday.

The $78 million performance center will be in downtown Indianapolis and connect to Gainbridge Fieldhouse, where the Fever play, via a skybridge.

“We are excited to partner with Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett to identify the perfect location for the Indiana Fever Sports Performance Center,” Pacers Sports and Entertainment owner Herb Simon said. “The city of Indianapolis continues to be a tremendous partner as we elevate our team, players and community.”

The Fever have had their own practice court and training area in Gainbridge Fieldhouse, where the Indiana Pacers also play. It was renovated in 2020.

The new facility will have best-in-class amenities, including two regulation-sized courts with natural light, premier strength and conditioning equipment, yoga and Pilates area, hydration station and full-service kitchen. To help players recover and recharge, the facility will offer a spa-like retreat with massage, infrared light therapy, sauna, steam, heat studios, float tank and multiple hydrotherapy pools.

“It’s exciting. I was just saying how it’s just a great opportunity,” Boston said. “You look at our owners and how much they pour into us, it’s super exciting to really have our own facility.”

The team will also have a private outdoor courtyard and mental performance spaces. The center will boast a hair and nail salon, childcare space, and podcast and content production studio to support player lifestyles.

Boston and Indiana teammate Lexie Hull said the Fever talked to the players early in the process to see what they wanted in a facility.

“It’s going to make it so as an athlete we can show up and every single thing we need is there,” Hull said. “It’s hard coming back on a long road trip and having to plan out, where can I get my hair done? Where can I go and get recovery? Where can I go and get a massage? It’s going to be right there for us and we’ll be the most recovered and be the most prepared for our games. I think that will help not only our team, but also attract some really good free agents.”

Las Vegas, Seattle and Phoenix have all opened new training facilities in the last few years while Chicago has one under construction.

“This elite training center is a reflection of our organization’s ongoing commitment to ensuring that our players have the highest level of resources to be successful,” Indiana Fever President of Basketball and Business Operations Kelly Krauskopf said. “As we look to the future, the focus of creating a first-class player experience designed exclusively for women athletes will set us apart.”

