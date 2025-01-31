Indiana Fever expect to add 2-time All-Star Natasha Howard when free agency opens, AP source says

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Fever expect to sign forward Natasha Howard when free agency opens, adding a two-time All-Star to a lineup already featuring three All-Stars including point guard Caitlin Clark, a person familiar with the deal tells The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because contracts can’t be signed until Saturday. Howard missed the first part of last season with a broken foot but averaged 17.6 points and 6.7 rebounds in 27 games with the Dallas Wings. The 33-year-old Howard will not only upgrade Indiana’s frontline, she adds a much-needed defensive presence to one of the league’s third-highest scoring team.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.