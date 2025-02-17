Indiana Fever continue signing spree by adding shot-blocking forward Brianna Turner

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Fever continued their offseason overhaul by signing free agent forward Brianna Turner. A two-time all-defensive forward joins a roster that now features five All-Stars, including the last two Rookies of the Year in guard Caitlin Clark and forward Aliyah Boston. Turner was drafted out of Notre Dame by the Atlanta Dream and was traded to Phoenix, where she played five seasons and was selected to the WNBA’s 2019 all-rookie team. The 6-foot-3 forward played the fewest minutes of her career last season with the Chicago Sky, averaging 1.2 points. 2.0 rebounds and 0.5 blocks.

