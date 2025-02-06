Indiana Fever add 2-time WNBA champ Sydney Colson to roster led by Caitlin Clark

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Fever have signed free agent guard Sydney Colson, adding yet another experienced WNBA champion to play behind All-Star point guard Caitlin Clark. Colson spent the last three seasons in Las Vegas, the franchise that has won the last two league titles. She also was a key player on the 2011 NCAA champion Texas A&M Aggies. Indiana has been looking for experienced winners this offseason. It already had signed free agent forwards Natasha Howard and DaWanna Bonner, who both have championship rings. The Fever also acquired shooting guard Sophie Cunningham in a trade with Phoenix. They’ll join three returning All-Stars — Clark,Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell.

