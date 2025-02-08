Indiana fans give Mike Woodson, Dusty May warm welcomes as Hoosiers embark on coaching search

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Indiana Hoosiers coach Mike Woodson walked through the tunnel, down the line of student managers, trainers and assistant coaches and shook everyone’s hand. Then the dapper-looking soon-to-be ex-coach got back to work as if nothing changed. One day after athletic director Scott Dolson announced Woodson would not return to his alma mater next season, Woodson got back to business Saturday. For one day, at least, it worked.

