Indiana coach Mike Woodson won’t return next season

Indiana announced coach Mike Woodson won’t return next season. The 66-year-old Woodson has been under fire most of the past two seasons as his teams have underperformed. Indiana could be on the verge of missing the NCAA Tournament for the second straight season. The Hoosiers have lost four straight and six of their last seven. Woodson returned to his alma mater in 2021 after spending his entire coaching career in the NBA. The move comes just months after athletic department officials made a significant names, images and likenesses investment to help Woodson win.

