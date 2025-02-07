Indiana coach Mike Woodson not expected to return for 2025-26, AP source says

Indiana coach Mike Woodson is not expected to return next season, a person with knowledge of the decision has told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because an official announcement has not yet been made. The 66-year-old Woodson has been under fire most of the past two seasons as his teams have underperformed. Indiana could be on the verge of missing the NCAA Tournament for the second straight season. The Hoosiers have lost four straight and six of their last seven. Woodson returned to his alma mater in 2021 after spending his entire coaching career in the NBA.

