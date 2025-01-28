Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah wins ICC cricketer of the year award

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah won the ICC’s award for men’s cricketer of the year on Tuesday for his stellar performances in both the red-ball and white-ball format during 2024. The 31-year-old right-arm paceman became the fifth Indian cricketer to win the award, after Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar, Ravichandran Ashwin and Virat Kohli. Kohli won back-to-back awards in 2016 and 2017. Travis Head of Australia and English duo Joe Root and Harry Brook were the other nominees for the award.

