India wins toss and bowls first against England in first T20 as fit-again Shami left out

By The Associated Press
India's captain Suryakumar Yadav, left, greets England's captain Jos Buttler after the coin toss for the first T20 cricket match between India and England at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, India, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Bikas Das)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Bikas Das]

KOLKATA, India (AP) — India won the toss and chose to bowl first in the series-opening T20 against England’s cricketers in Kolkata on Wednesday.

Mohammed Shami missed out for India despite the fast bowler being available after more than a year on the sidelines.

India is the reigning world champion at the T20 format.

It is Brendon McCullum’s first white-ball match since becoming England’s all-format coach.

Teams:

India: Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Azar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy.

England: Phil Salt, Ben Duckett, Jos Buttler, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Jamie Overton, Gus Atkinson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.

