India wins toss and bowls first against England in first T20 as fit-again Shami left out

KOLKATA, India (AP) — India won the toss and chose to bowl first in the series-opening T20 against England’s cricketers in Kolkata on Wednesday.

Mohammed Shami missed out for India despite the fast bowler being available after more than a year on the sidelines.

India is the reigning world champion at the T20 format.

It is Brendon McCullum’s first white-ball match since becoming England’s all-format coach.

Teams:

India: Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Azar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy.

England: Phil Salt, Ben Duckett, Jos Buttler, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Jamie Overton, Gus Atkinson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.

