India thump Bangladesh to open Champions Trophy account

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Shubman Gill’s unbeaten century helped India finish off Bangladesh by six wickets to start their Champions Trophy campaign on Thursday.

Fast bowler Mohammed Shami took 5-53 as Bangladesh was dismissed for 228 runs. At one stage, the Tigers were 35-5 in the ninth over but Towhid Hridoy’s maiden international hundred helped them escape embarrassment.

In reply, Gill steered India’s chase with an eighth one-day international hundred and was unbeaten on 101 off 129 balls. India finished on 231-4 with 21 balls to spare.

Gill hit nine fours and two sixes. He shared 69 off 59 balls with Rohit Sharma for the first wicket and 87 off 98 with Lokesh Rahul, who was 41 not out and hit the winning runs, a hook for six.

Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bat at Dubai International Cricket Stadium but was in trouble almost immediately.

India's Shubman Gill celebrates after scoring a century during the ICC Champions Trophy cricket match between India and Bangladesh at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Altaf Qadri

