India sweeps ODI cricket series with 142-run win against England

AHMEDABAD, India (AP) — Shubman Gill scored 112 in 102 balls as India thrashed England by 142 runs in their third one-day cricket international on Wednesday and swept the series 3-0.

Gill hit 14 fours and three sixes in his sixth ODI century and India reached 356 in its 50 overs. Shreyas Iyer scored 78 off 64 balls, while Virat Kohli also contributed 52 off 55. Wrist spinner Adil Rashid took 4-64 — his best for England against India – in 10 overs.

In reply, England had another hapless batting performance and was bowled out for 214 in 34.2 overs.

India’s left-arm spinners Axar Patel (2-22) and Kuldeep Yadav (1-38) combined to choke the middle overs. Pacers Arshdeep Singh (2-33) and Harshit Rana (2-31) were also effective.

It was the last warmup game for both teams ahead of the Champions Trophy in Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates.

India’s star pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah was supposed to play this game to prove his fitness ahead of the Champions Trophy. But he was ruled out of that tournament owing to a lower back injury.

England skipper Jos Buttler won the toss for the third consecutive match and this time elected to bowl.

India already had a 2-0 unassailable lead. It won the first two ODIs in Nagpur and Cuttack, both by four wickets respectively. It had won the preceding five-T20 series 4-1.

