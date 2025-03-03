India looks to press ‘advantage’ against Australia in Champions Trophy semifinal

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A storied cricket rivalry will add a new chapter when India and Australia square off in the first semifinal of the 2025 Champions Trophy. And it will come with a bit of controversy. While Pakistan is hosting the tournament, India has played all of its games in Dubai amid security concerns. This has created an “advantage for India” debate that has marred the build-up to the knockout portion. So, what do Australia think? Led by Pat Cummins, they upstaged India on its home turf in the 2023 World Cup final, silencing a partisan crowd in Ahmedabad and sending the rest of the country into mourning. If there is one team capable of repeating that feat, it is probably this one.

