In-stadium VAR announcements trialed as Arsenal hosts Newcastle in the English League Cup

In-stadium VAR announcements by referees will be trialed in English soccer for the first time when Arsenal hosts Newcastle in the semifinals of the English League Cup. Referees will use the Emirates Stadium’s public address system to announce decisions made following video review. In the Premier League such decisions are communicated to supporters via big screens or the PA system. They confirm if a VAR check is in place and the final decision. Under the trialed process, the referee will communicate their final decision directly to the crowd after reviewing an incident on a sideline monitor.

