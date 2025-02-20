Imam replaces injured Fakhar in Pakistan Champions Trophy squad

KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — Defending champion Pakistan has suffered a huge blow after opening batter Fakhar Zaman was ruled out of the Champions Trophy due to an oblique injury. Imam-ul-Haq has been approved as Fakhar’s replacement for the remainder of the tournament. Fakhar was injured in the first over of the opening game on Wednesday when he ran after the ball and fell awkwardly in the outfield. Left-handed opener Imam hasn’t played international cricket since 2023 but has nine centuries in 72 one-day internationals. Pakistan left for Dubai on Thursday to play India on Sunday.

