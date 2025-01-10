Imagine if Messi coached Ronaldo: Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray team up at the Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray have known each other for a quarter of a century. They played from the age of 12, meeting 36 times as professionals, including 10 Grand Slam matches. Yet they’ve never been able to talk shop and freely trade all sorts of thoughts — about tennis and otherwise — until now. That’s because Djokovic got the bright idea to hire the recently retired Murray as his coach, at least through the Australian Open that begins Sunday (Saturday EST). It’s an unusual pairing that caught their sport by surprise in November, after Djokovic called up Murray to check on the possibility of teaming up.

