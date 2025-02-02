Illinois spoils the party, denies Frese her 600th win at Maryland by beating Terps for the 1st time

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Brenda Frese needed one win to reach 600 at Maryland. Instead Illinois achieved a milestone of its own. The Illini beat the Terrapins for the first time. They were 0-17 previously in the series. They delayed Frese’s big day with a 66-65 victory. It was a sour result for Maryland on a day it honored its seniors before the game. It was also quite a breakthrough for Illinois. Genesis Bryant scored 20 points, including two free throws with 6.3 seconds remaining that decided the game.

