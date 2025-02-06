Illinois pitching coach Mark Allen dies at 49 after battling cancer

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Illinois pitching coach Mark Allen has died at 49. Illinois issued a release Thursday saying his family had announced that Allen had died on Wednesday. Allen had spent much of the 2024 season on a health-related leave after disclosing that he had been diagnosed with cancer. Allen had been Illinois’ pitching coach since the 2020 season. Ten of the pitchers Allen worked with at Illinois either got drafted or signed deals with major league organizations after their college careers.

