Ill-stricken Carranza avoids extra time at Milan by scoring goal to send Feyenoord to last 16

MILAN (AP) — Feyenoord forward Julián Carranza is recovering from illness and knew that even after coming on as a late substitute he would struggle to play extra time against AC Milan. And he managed to avoid that by scoring the goal that sent his team through to the Champions League last 16. Carranza’s 73rd minute header secured a 1-1 draw at 10-man Milan and saw Feyenoord advance 2-1 on aggregate. He says he still feels “really sick,” and “just needed to score (so) there was no extra time.” Feyenoord could be making a swift return to San Siro as it will play either Inter Milan or Arsenal in the round of 16.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.