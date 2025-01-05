Ike, Battle propel No. 19 Gonzaga to 96-68 victory over Loyola Marymount

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Graham Ike scored 27 points, Khalif Battle added 26 and No. 19 Gonzaga rolled to a 96-68 victory over Loyola Marymount on Saturday. Michael Ajayi came off the bench with 15 points for the Bulldogs, who have won 11 straight true road games. It is also Gonzaga’s 13th straight win over Loyola Marymount on the Lions’ home floor. Will Johnston had 18 points and Jevon Porter 17 for Loyola Marymount.

