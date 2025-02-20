If Pivetta gets hurt, Padres could cut deal short after 2 years or extend it to 5th year for $5M

San Diego could cut short Nick Pivetta’s $55 million, four-year contract after two seasons if he gets a specified long-term injury and the Padres also could extend the deal for a fifth season at the relatively low price of $5 million. Pivetta’s agreement was announced Monday by San Diego as a four-year contract, and it would be worth $55 million over that length. If Pivetta has a specified injury that causes a length injured list stay, San Diego would gain the ability to end the deal after two years and $23 million.

