Ian Schieffelin scores 21, Clemson beat Cal 80-68 despite 30 from Andrej Stojakovic

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Ian Schieffelin scored 21 points on 8-of-10 shooting, Chase Hunter added 19 points on Saturday night to help Clemson beat California 80-68. Chauncey Wiggins scored 15 points on 7-of-10 shooting for Clemson (12-3, 4-0 ACC). Cal (7-9, 0-3) has lost three consecutive games and six of its last seven. Andrej Stojakovic made 11 of 15 from the field and scored 30 points to lead the Bears. Stojakovic scored Cal’s final six points in a 10-3 spurt that made it 25-all with 6:29 left in the first half but Wiggins scored in the lane 20 seconds later to put the Tigers back in front for good. Hunter scored six points in a 12-4 spurt that gave Clemson a 12-point lead midway through the second half and Cal never again threatened.

