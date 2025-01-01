Ian Martinez dominates final 6 minutes of second half to lead Utah State over Nevada 69-64

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Ian Martinez was scoreless until scoring 17 straight points for Utah State in the final 6:10, leading the Aggies to a 69-64 victory over Nevada. Martinez began his run with a layup to give the Aggies (13-1, 3-0 Mountain West Conference) a 54-46 lead. The Wolf Pack (8-6, 0-3) twice closed within two, but Martinez hit a 3-pointer for a 61-56 lead and had back-to-back layups after Nevada drew within 61-59 with 1:19 to go.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.