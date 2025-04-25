Hyderabad notches its first IPL win at Chepauk as Chennai’s struggles continue

CHENNAI, India (AP) — Sunrisers Hyderabad spoiled Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s landmark 400th Indian Premier League match by spanking the Chennai Super Kings by five wickets on Friday.

Chennai was all out 154 at home after medium-pacer Harshal Patel took 4-28 and Pat Cummins 2-21. Captain Dhoni fell to Patel for 6.

Hyderabad chased it down in 18.4 overs at 155-5 thanks mainly to Ishan Kishan’s 44 and Kamindu Mendis’ unbeaten 32 off 22 balls.

Hyderabad beat Chennai for the first time in IPL history at Chepauk. Royal Challengers Bangalore had earlier also notched its first win at Chepauk in 17 years.

Hyderabad was eighth on the table after its third win in nine matches while Chennai was in danger of missing the playoffs after a seventh defeat.

