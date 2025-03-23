Hurricanes’ Seth Jarvis leaves loss to Kings after hard crash into boards in third period

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Carolina Hurricanes forward Seth Jarvis did not return after sustaining an apparent head injury in the third period of a 7-2 loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday. Jarvis was pulled down by Kings forward Warren Foegele on a short-handed breakaway early in the third period and went hard into the end boards. Jarvis was helped off the ice by a trainer before going back to the dressing room. Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind’Amour expressed optimism in his post-game press conference that Jarvis had avoided serious injury.

