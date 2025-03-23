Hurricanes’ Seth Jarvis leaves loss to Kings after hard crash into boards in third period

By DAN GREENSPAN The Associated Press
Carolina Hurricanes' Seth Jarvis (24) celebrates his game winning goal against the Boston Bruins during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, March 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Karl DeBlaker)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Karl B DeBlaker]

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Carolina Hurricanes forward Seth Jarvis did not return after sustaining an apparent head injury in the third period of a 7-2 loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday. Jarvis was pulled down by Kings forward Warren Foegele on a short-handed breakaway early in the third period and went hard into the end boards. Jarvis was helped off the ice by a trainer before going back to the dressing room. Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind’Amour expressed optimism in his post-game press conference that Jarvis had avoided serious injury.

