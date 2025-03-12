Hunter Strickland agrees to minor league deal with Texas Rangers

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) — Middle reliever Hunter Strickland has agreed to a minor league contract with Texas and will report to the Rangers’ big league spring training camp. The 36-year-old has pitched for eight teams during his 10-year big league career, most recently with the Los Angeles Angels last year. He went 3-2 with a 3.31 ERA in a team-leading 72 appearances. Strickland won a World Series with San Francisco in 2014 and was part of Washington’s 2019 World Series run. He has a career record of 25-23 record with a 3.40 ERA and 29 saves in 480 games.

