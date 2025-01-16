Hunter Sallis scores 30 points, Wake Forest pulls away in the final minutes to beat Stanford 80-67

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Hunter Sallis scored 30 points, Wake Forest pulled away with about five minutes left and the Demon Deacons beat Stanford 80-67. Tre’Von Spillers’ hook shot with 4:49 remaining stretched the Wake Forest lead to 66-63 and the Demon Deacons went on to finish with a 16-4 run. Sallis was 12 of 17 from the floor and made each of the three Wake Forest 3-pointers for the game. Spillers scored 18 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. Cameron Hildreth made all 10 of his free-throw attempts and finished with 12 points for Wake Forest (13-4, 5-1 ACC).

