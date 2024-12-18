Hunter Sallis has 27 points, 12 rebounds, 5 assists as Wake Forest beats James Madison 75-58

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Hunter Sallis scored 17 of his 27 points in the second half and finished with 12 rebounds and five assists to help Wake Forest pull away for a 75-58 win over James Madison. Cameron Hildreth hit two free throws to open the second half and give Wake Forest its first lead of the game. There were three more lead changes in the next three-plus minutes before Hildreth made a layup with 16:05 to play that gave Wake Forest the lead for good. Hildreth added two free throws and Sallis converted a traditional three-point play before Hildreth and Davin Cosby Jr. made back-to-back 3-pointers to cap a 13-0 run. Hildreth scored 18 points and Cosby 13 for Wake Forest (9-3). Mark Freeman led James Madison with 14 points.

