Hunter Goodman homers twice as Rockies beat Marlins to end 8-game losing streak

MIAMI (AP) — Hunter Goodman homered twice, including a go-ahead two-run shot in the fifth inning, and the Colorado Rockies beat the Miami Marlins 6-4 on Monday night to snap their fourth eight-game losing streak of the season.

It was the 10th win against 50 losses for the Rockies, who had already wrapped up the worst 60-game start in the modern era (since 1901). The 1904 Washington Senators and 1932 Boston Red Sox both opened 11-49.

Goodman had a two-out single in the first off Max Meyer, and Thairo Estrada followed with an RBI double to give Colorado the lead.

Goodman was charged with an error in the bottom half when he dropped a throw at home plate, allowing the tying run to score. Otto Lopez added an RBI single off Germán Márquez, and a sacrifice fly by Eric Wagaman gave Miami a 3-1 lead.

Jesús Sánchez’s run-scoring double made it 4-1 in the second.

Goodman homered in the third, and Tyler Freeman’s two-out RBI single in the fourth got the Rockies within a run.

Ezequiel Tovar singled leading off the fifth and Goodman followed with his ninth homer for a 5-4 advantage.

Keston Hiura doubled leading off the ninth for his first hit with Colorado, and Sam Hilliard’s one-out double drove in an insurance run.

BREWERS 3, REDS 2

CINCINNATI (AP) — Christian Yelich hit his fourth home run in six games and Milwaukee extended their winning streak to eight games, beating Cincinnati.

Yelich — named the National League Player of the Week earlier in the day — connected on a full-count slider from Brady Singer (6-4) and drove it 417 feet to straightaway center and off the batter’s eye to put Milwaukee on top in the third inning.

Sal Frelick had a pair of hits for the Brewers, who have their longest winning streak since running off nine straight in August 2023.

Aaron Civale (1-1) picked up his first win of the season in his third start since missing nearly two months due to a strained left hamstring. The right-hander, who went 5 1/3 innings, rebounded after allowing two runs in the first and struck out five.

Trevor Megill retired Cincinnati in order in the ninth for his 12th save in 13 opportunities.

ANGELS 7, RED SOX 6

BOSTON (AP) — Mike Trout had three hits, including a three-run, 454-foot homer off the left-center field light stanchion in the Angels’ six-run first inning and Los Angeles held on to beat Boston Red Sox.

Zach Neto homered to lead off the game, and the Angels opened a 5-0 lead before before Red Sox starter Richard Fitts (0-3) recorded his first out. Jo Adell also homered in the first and added another solo shot in the sixth after Boston cut the lead to 6-5.

Jarren Duran had three hits for Boston, including a double to start the four-run fifth inning. Ceddanne Rafaela homered to make it 7-6 in the eighth.

Ryan Zeferjahn (3-1) was credited with the win, pitching a scoreless seventh inning and striking out two. Kenley Jansen pitched the ninth for his 11th save, getting Romy Gonzalez on a line drive to the warning track in right to end it.

Boston scored four in the fifth to make it 6-5 and loaded the bases in the sixth before reliever Reid Detmers got cleanup hitter Carlos Narváez on a slow chopper to third to end the inning.

TIGERS 13, WHITE SOX 1

CHICAGO (AP) — Kerry Carpenter hit a career-high three homers and drove in five runs to help Detroit pound the Chicago.

Dillon Dingler and Wenceel Pérez also went deep as Detroit became the first major league team to reach 40 wins this season. Parker Meadows had two hits and scored three times in his season debut after being sidelined by an arm injury.

Jack Flaherty (4-6) pitched six innings of one-run ball in his second straight win. The right-hander allowed four hits, struck out four and walked one.

The Tigers improved to 22-9 in their last 31 games. It was their 11th consecutive win at the White Sox dating to Sept. 1, 2023, matching a franchise record for the longest such streak in an opponent’s ballpark.

Chicago finished with five hits in its seventh loss in eight games. Chase Meidroth singled and scored on Vinny Capra’s groundout in the sixth, accounting for the team’s only run.

Carpenter hit a two-run drive in Detroit’s three-run first against Jonathan Cannon (2-7). He connected for another two-run shot in the fourth and a solo drive in the sixth for his 13th homer on the season.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.