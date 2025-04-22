Hunter Brown stars as the Astros shut out the Blue Jays 7-0

HOUSTON (AP) — Hunter Brown struck out a season-high nine in seven innings, and the Houston Astros beat the Toronto Blue Jays 7-0 on Monday night.

Brown (3-1) allowed two hits and walked one while extending his scoreless streak to 24 consecutive innings. Forrest Whitley finished the two-hitter.

It was Houston’s second shutout of the season. Toronto was blanked for the second time this year.

Jose Altuve hit a two-run double, helping the Astros win for the third time in four games. Brendan Rodgers had two hits and two RBIs, and Zach Dezenzo had two hits and scored twice.

Toronto right-hander Kevin Gausman (2-2) allowed four runs and six hits in six innings.

Houston grabbed control with four runs in the fifth. Dezenzo doubled in Cam Smith and scored on Altuve’s double off the scoreboard in left. Isaac Paredes added a run-scoring single.

The Blue Jays have been held scoreless in three of their last four games in Houston, including losses of 10-0 and 8-0 last April.

Key moment

Rodgers closed out the scoring with a two-run double in the eighth.

Key stat

Brown is 2-0 in his last three starts, striking out 16 in 19 innings while walking just three.

Up next

Toronto right-hander Chris Bassitt (2-0, 0.77 ERA) is slated to make his fifth start of the season on Tuesday against Houston right-hander Ronel Blanco (1-2, 6.48 ERA).

