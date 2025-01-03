Hunter and Haggerty lead No. 21 Memphis to 90-62 win at Florida Atlantic

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Tyrese Hunter scored 20 points and PJ Haggerty added 19 as No. 21 Memphis beat Florida Atlantic 90-62 in the American Athletic Conference opener for both teams. Dain Dainja had 16 points for the Tigers, who have won four of five. Colby Rogers scored 11 points and Moussa Cisse finished with 11 rebounds and two blocks. The Tigers never trailed after opening the game on a 14-2 spurt. Consecutive 3-pointers from Hunter and Haggerty keyed the early surge. Rogers’ 3-pointer with 4:59 remaining gave Memphis its largest lead at 79-51. That was matched on Cisse’s dunk with 18 seconds left for the final margin. Kaleb Glenn led the Owls with 12 points and Baba Miller added 10.

