Huetter silences Swiss crowd when she finishes ahead of Gut-Behrami to win super-G in St. Moritz

ST. MORITZ, Switzerland (AP) — Austrian skier Cornelia Huetter silenced the Swiss crowd when she finished ahead of home favorite Lara Gut-Behrami to win a World Cup super-G. The race also marked the return of Lindsey Vonn after nearly six years of retirement. The American standout crossed in 14th. It was Huetter’s second win in two weekends. She also claimed the downhill in Beaver Creek, Colorado, a week ago. Huetter trailed Olympic champion Gut-Behrami at every checkpoint but made up time on the bottom section of the Corvaglia course to finish 0.18 seconds ahead. Sofia Goggia finished third 0.33 behind while Vonn was 1.18 back.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.