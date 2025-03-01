Hubbard scores 30 points as No. 24 Mississippi State beats LSU 81-69

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Josh Hubbard scored 20 of his 30 points in the second half to help No. 24 Mississippi State beat LSU 81-69 on Saturday.

Riley Kugel had 12 points for Mississippi State on 5-for-6 shooting. The Bulldogs (20-9, 8-8 SEC) trailed by as many as eight points in the first half and were down 37-35 at halftime.

Mississippi State reached 20 wins for the third consecutive season under coach Chris Jans.

Cam Carter scored 23 points for LSU (14-15, 3-13), and Damion Collins finished with 10. Derek Fountain had nine points on 4-for-4 shooting and grabbed five rebounds.

Carter went 5 for 10 from 3-point range. The rest of the team went 4 for 26 from deep.

Mississippi State forward KeShawn Murphy (3) takes a rebound away from LSU forward Robert Miller III (6) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, March 1, 2025, in Starkville, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Rogelio V. Solis

After turning the ball over nine times in the first half, Mississippi State had just two turnovers in the second half. The Bulldogs outrebounded the Tigers 36-31 for the game and had a 40-22 advantage in points in the paint.

Takeaways

LSU: The Tigers shot 39% (25 for 64) from the field, compared to 57% (29 for 51) for the Bulldogs. They surrendered 46 points in the second half of the loss.

Mississippi State: The Bulldogs found their form after a slow start.

Key moment

Hubbard’s 3-pointer lifted Mississippi State to a 60-53 lead with about 11 minutes left.

Up next

Mississippi State hosts Texas on Tuesday night. LSU is at Kentucky on Tuesday night.

