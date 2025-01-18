Hoyer says Cubs are focused on improving bullpen and bench

CHICAGO (AP) — Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer says the team is focused on improving its bullpen and bench at this point in the offseason. Hoyer also says the team’s opening day third baseman is likely in the organization, and he reiterated that the front office plans to put the money that was saved in the Cody Bellinger trade back into the roster. Hoyer also says infielder Nico Hoerner is doing well in his recovery from flexor tendon surgery. Hoyer talked on the first day of the team’s annual fan convention.

