Howard Twilley, receiver for undefeated 1972 Dolphins and Heisman runner-up at Tulsa, dies at 81

Howard Twilley, a key receiver for the Miami Dolphins during the team’s perfect 1972 season and Heisman Trophy runner-up at the University of Tulsa, has died at 81. Twilley caught a touchdown pass in Super Bowl 7 against the Washington Redskins, a 14-7 victory that capped Miami’s 17-0 season. He also was on the team that repeated as Super Bowl champions the following season. In 1965, he was the Heisman runner-up after catching 134 passes for 1,779 yards — NCAA records that stood for more than two decades.

