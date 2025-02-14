How big is the Daytona 500? LaJoie bet his kids’ college fund on a chance to make the NASCAR race

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Corey LaJoie so badly wanted to race in the Daytona 500 that he gambled his children’s college fund to secure a seat in “The Great American Race.” LaJoie was let go last season from Spire Motorsports and closed out the year driving the final six races with Rick Ware Racing. Ware was willing to field a second car at Daytona International Speedway, but it would be with a driver who brought the financial funding. LaJoie has three sons, all born since 2020. He said he grabbed their college fund and turned it over to Ware to make sure another driver wouldn’t snag the No. 01 Ford before he could find sponsorship.

