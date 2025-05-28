Houston’s Christian Walker exits game after being hit by 96 mph pitch

HOUSTON (AP) — Astros first baseman Christian Walker left Wednesday’s game against the Athletics after being hit by a pitch on his right hand.

Walker was hit by a 96 mph pitch from Luis Severino in the fourth inning. He writhed in pain for a few seconds before trotting to first base, where he was examined by a trainer.

He remained in the game and scored on a two-out single by Cam Smith.

Walker played defense in the next two innings before being replaced by pinch-hitter Mauricio Dubón in the bottom of the sixth.

The team announced that he left the game due to being hit and said more information would be provided after the game.

