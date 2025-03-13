Houston’s Adams and Phoenix’s Plumlee ejected after fight where Adams wrestles Plumlee to court

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston’s Steven Adams and Phoenix’s Mason Plumlee were ejected Wednesday night after getting into a fight where Adams wrestled Plumlee to the court in the second quarter. The two big men got tangled up fighting for a rebound with about three minutes left in the first half. The players remained intertwined as they walked away from the basket and Adams, who was facing Plumlee, then lifted him off the floor and wrestled him to the court.

