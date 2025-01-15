Houston withstands No. 24 Oklahoma State women for first win over ranked opponent since ’23

HOUSTON (AP) — Kierra Merchant scored 20 points and Houston survived No. 24 Oklahoma State beating the Cowgirls 79-76. Stailee Heard scored 17 points for Oklahoma State. Stailee Heard stole the ball from Merchant with five seconds left and sprinted the other way. Absent a timeout, Heard pulled up for an uncontested 3-pointer which rimmed out to end the game.

