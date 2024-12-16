Horse of the Year favorite Thorpedo Anna undergoes minor dental surgery

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Thorpedo Anna has undergone minor dental surgery to remove a bone fragment in her jaw. The 3-year-old filly is currently on a break at trainer Ken McPeek’s farm in Lexington, Kentucky, and wasn’t scheduled to return to racing until next year. He says Thorpedo Anna had a small sore inside her mouth and further testing showed a piece of dead bone that became separated from healthy bone in her jaw. She won six of seven races this year and is the favorite to win Horse of the Year honors at the Eclipse Awards next month.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.