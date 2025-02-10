Hornets sign F Moussa Diabate to contract extension

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Charlotte Hornets have signed forward Moussa Diabate to a multiyear contract. Terms of the deal were not released. Diabate has started five games and played in 42 this season and is averaging career highs in points, rebounds, field goal percentage and minutes. He’s third third in the NBA in offensive rebounds per 36 minutes. Diabate was drafted by the Los Angeles Clippers in the second round of the 2022 NBA draft from Michigan. He spent his first two professional campaigns with the Clippers before signing a two-way contract with the Hornets on July 31.

