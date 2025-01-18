Hornets guard Brandon Miller out indefinitely with a torn wrist ligament

CHICAGO (AP) — Charlotte Hornets guard Brandon Miller will be sidelined indefinitely with a torn ligament in his right wrist. Miller is the team’s second-leading scorer and was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NBA draft. He was held out of Charlotte’s 125-123 win over Chicago on Friday night with what the team initially called a “wrist sprain.” The Hornets announced after the game that Miller, who’s averaging 21 points, has a torn wrist ligament. Miller underwent an MRI on his wrist after being injured in the Hornets’ win at Utah on Wednesday night.

